Preview: Southern vs. Holy Cross

Despite going one-and-done in the NCAA Tournament eight times since earning its last victory at the Big Dance in 1953, Holy Cross has been a headache for the big-time programs it has faced in those contests. The Crusaders will attempt to end their 63-year postseason winning drought Wednesday when they meet fellow No. 16 seed Southern in a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio.

Holy Cross gave Kentucky all it wanted in 2001 in a 73-69 setback, led Kansas at halftime before falling 70-59 in 2002 and put a scare into an eventual Final Four team in 2003, losing 72-68 to a Dwyane Wade-led Marquette squad. After dropping five straight to end the regular season, the Crusaders caught fire as the No. 9 seed in the Patriot League tournament, upsetting Loyola Maryland, top-seeded Bucknell, Army and Lehigh in succession to become only the fifth team NCAA Tournament history to make the field after losing as many as 19 games. The Jaguars are in the Big Dance for the first time since 2013, when they stretched top-seeded Gonzaga to the limit before dropping a 64-58 decision. Southern collected the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s automatic bid Saturday, getting a go-ahead tip-in from Adrian Rodgers with 17 seconds left to rally past Jackson State.

TV: 6:40 p.m. ET, truTV

ABOUT SOUTHERN (22-12): The Jaguars like to push the pace, relying on a guard-oriented, dribble-drive offense that leads the SWAC in shortest time of possession, and also possesses the conference’s best turnover rate (16.3 percent). Trelun Banks (12.6 points), son of Jaguars coach Roman Banks, is the team’s second-leading scorer and was named conference tournament MVP after averaging 17 points in Houston. All-SWAC first-team selection Rodgers (team-high 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds), who made up for a seven-point effort on 2-of-7 shooting in the title game by hitting the game-winning shot and grabbing a career-high 11 boards, has only been held below 10 points three times all season.

ABOUT HOLY CROSS (14-19): The Crusaders run a Princeton-style offense led by 6-7 junior forward Malachi Alexander (12 points, 5.5 rebounds), who scored 26 points in the Patriot title game and a tournament-record 83 points during Holy Cross’ four-game run. Reserve guard Eric Green (4.6 points) missed most of the first half of the season with a knee injury but saved two of his best offensive games of the season for the conference tournament, scoring 10 in a double-overtime victory at Bucknell and a season-high 13 in the title game. Junior 6-11 center Matt Husek (18.1 minutes) is the only regular that stands taller than Alexander, which has contributed to Crusaders’ woeful rebounding margin (minus-5.5, 323rd in Division I).

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this contest will meet top-seeded Oregon in the second round of the West Region in Spokane, Wash.

2. Holy Cross, which forces its opponents into a turnover on one of every five possessions, won four straight away from home during the conference tournament after not winning a single such game during the regular season.

3. Southern is tied for 43rd in the country with 7.5 steals per game and ranks 41st in 3-point percentage defense (31.7).

PREDICTION: Southern 67, Holy Cross 56