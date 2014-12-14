Preview: Southern at Iowa State

With an offense that seems to be clicking on all cylinders, No. 13 Iowa State takes aim at Southern in Sunday’s home contest. The Cyclones rank in the top 20 in the nation in scoring (84.4), field-goal percentage (49.9) and free-throw percentage (75.6). They have scored at least 90 points five times this season, including Friday’s 15-point win at Iowa in which they won without suspended star Bryce Dejean-Jones.

“We’re 13th in the country, so the rest of us stink?” forward Georges Niang said after the game, scoffing at reporters who were shocked by the Cyclones’ impressive showing without Dejean-Jones. “We have a great team. We have an even better coach. I don’t know why people are so surprised.” Niang (17.8 points) is one of five double-digit scorers for Iowa State, while Dejean-Jones averages 17.1. Dejean-Jones will be back in the lineup against Southern, which is one of the worst offensive teams in the nation.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT SOUTHERN (2-7): Out of 351 Division I teams, only 12 average fewer points than the Jaguars (56.5), who also rank near the bottom nationally in field-goal percentage (38.8) and assists (8.8). They actually shot fairly well by their standards in Wednesday’s 85-57 loss to Minnesota but committed 20 turnovers and were outscored 20-4 from the foul line. Tre Lynch averages a team-high 12.8 points despite playing only 22 minutes per game for Southern, which has lost its first four road games by an average of 23 points.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (7-1): The Cyclones had several players step up on Friday, including Naz Long (season-high 21 points), Abdel Nader (season-high 19) and Niang (16 points, seven assists). Sophomore Monte Morris had six assists against one turnover and now has 47 assists to seven turnovers on the season. Dustin Hogue is another weapon for coach Fred Hoiberg’s team, as evidenced by his 6-of-7 shooting performance en route to 13 points with a season-high 13 rebounds against the Hawkeyes.

TIP-INS

1. Niang and Dejean-Jones are a combined 63-of-70 from the foul line.

2. Long has hit at least one 3-pointer in 16 consecutive games.

3. Morris has 12 steals over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 88, Southern 55