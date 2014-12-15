No. 13 Iowa State 88, Southern 78: Georges Niang and Bryce Dejean-Jones led the way with 18 points apiece as all five starters scored in double figures in the Cyclones’ home victory against the Jaguars.

Monte Morris contributed 15 points, five assists and five rebounds for Iowa State (8-1) while Naz Long scored 13 points. Dustin Hogue pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds as the Cyclones won their fifth straight game.

Tre Lynch poured in 22 points and Adrian Rodgers scored 19 to pace the Jaguars (2-8). Rodgers added 10 rebounds and Trelun Banks had 12 points and six assists for Southern, which trailed by as many as 27 in the second half before a late surge made the final score more respectable.

Niang scored 15 points in the first half but actually was outscored by Rodgers (17) as Iowa State led 42-35 at the break. The Cyclones recovered from an early 10-2 deficit, but it took them a while as they still trailed 29-21 before Niang scored seven points during a 21-6 run to end the half.

Iowa State scored the first 11 points of the second half - including two baskets apiece by Hogue and Long - and never was seriously threatened thereafter. Rodgers answered with a jumper for the Jaguars, but the Cyclones promptly scored the next nine points - five by Morris - to take control for good.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dejean-Jones, who was suspended for the Cyclones’ previous game against Iowa, was 6-for-10 from the field and grabbed six rebounds. ... Iowa State was 29-for-33 from the foul line, helping to overcome 3-of-17 shooting from 3-point range. ... F Keith Davis contributed 13 points for Southern, which shot well from the free-throw line (11-for-13) and beyond the arc (9-for-23).