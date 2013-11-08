Preview: Southern at Marquette

The Marquette Golden Eagles are a legitimate threat to win the Big East this season after making the Elite Eight in the 2013 NCAA Tournament. Marquette head coach Buzz Williams’ quest for a sixth straight tournament berth gets underway Friday when the Golden Eagles host the Southern University Jaguars. Southern made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006 last season but lost to Gonzaga in the first round and will not be the same team without graduates Derick Beltran, Brandon Moore and Jameel Grace.

Losing point guard Junior Cadougan, who led Marquette in assists, will create a tricky situation in the backcourt, but it also allows for junior Derrick Wilson to get a chance at landing a bigger role on the team. Wilson only averaged 1.1 points per game last season and will be in tough to secure a starting role with a talented recruiting class coming up behind him. The Golden Eagles had the 45th-best defense in the nation last season, a trend that will need to continue with a lack of offensive stars on the roster.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (2012-13: 23-10, 15-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference): Beltran led the team by averaging 16 points as a senior, while Moore grabbed seven rebounds per game. Guard Malcolm Miller enters his senior season as Southern’s new leader after a season averaging 15.5 points and 5.9 rebounds. Miller was named the SWAC’s Preseason Player of the Year last month.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN EAGLES (2012-13: 26-9, 14-4 Big East): Forward Davante Gardner enters his senior season as the leading returning scorer (11.5) and rebounder (4.8). Freshman guard Duane Wilson will miss the start of the season with a leg injury, leaving backcourt duties to Derrick Wilson, Todd Mayo and fellow freshman JaJuan Johnson. Small forward Deonte Burton rounds out Marquette’s strong recruiting class for this season.

TIP-INS

1. Williams has a 122-54 record in five seasons as Golden Eagles head coach.

2. Southern has not won an NCAA Tournament game since 1993.

3. Marquette has reached at least the Sweet Sixteen in each of the last three seasons.

PREDICTION: Marquette 67, Southern 61