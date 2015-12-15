Preview: Southern at Memphis

Memphis puts its four-game winning streak on the line Tuesday when it hosts Southern in a game of contrasting styles. The Tigers are rolling despite ranking as one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the nation while the Jaguars have ridden a hot hand from behind the arc to a 7-2 start.

The Tigers ranked 339th out of 346 Division I teams in 3-point field-goal percentage (25.5) through Sunday’s games, but it hasn’t been a problem. Southern, on the other hand, was tied for 18th in the nation at 41 percent from long range and its top two scorers are connecting on 47 percent from 3-point range. Memphis, however, hasn’t had to rely on long-range plans as 6-8 forward Dedric Lawson continues to fill up the stat sheets, leading the team with 16.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Lawson, one of the top freshmen in the nation, scored a career-high 28 points against against Southeast Missouri and added 21 more as the Tigers rallied past Manhattan on Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, American Sports Network, ESPN3

ABOUT MEMPHIS (6-2): The Tigers shook off a slow start to score a season-high 53 points in the second half to pull away from Manhattan. K.J. Lawson (Achilles) and Trahson Burrell (hip pointer) returned to the lineup after missing time and combined for 22 points in 31 minutes of action on 8-for-9 shooting. The Tigers have won the battle on the backboards for the past six outings and were ranked 23rd in the nation, pulling down 42.9 rebounds per game

ABOUT SOUTHERN (7-2): Trelun Banks scored 21 points with 7-for-14 shooting to lead the Jaguars to a road win over Wyoming in a big road road win last week. Adrian Rodgers leads three players in double-figure scoring at 15.7 points per game. The Jaguars went 18-17 in 2014-15 after starting 1-6, a, but things are much different this year as Southern stunned Mississippi State on the road in the second game of the season and is coming off a rout of National Christian College member Ecclesia College last game.

TIP-INS

1. Memphis is averaging 79.5 points per game after scoring 67.3 last season.

2. The Tigers got a career-high 16 points from sophomore G Markel Crawford against Manhattan.

3. Southern shot 57.4 from the field against Ecclesia and tied its season high with 96 points.

PREDICTION: Memphis 80, Southern 70