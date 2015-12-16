Memphis 72, Southern 67

The Lawson brothers came to Memphis’ rescue Tuesday night as the Tigers defeated Southern 72-67 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.

In a game that saw neither team lead by more than six points, forward K.J. Lawson stepped up big off the bench for Memphis.

His layup with 20 seconds put Memphis up by three, and the Tigers’ defense stiffened to secure the win.

After Lawson’s layup, Southern guard Trelun Banks missed a 3-point attempt with four seconds left that would have tied the game.

Guard Ricky Tarrant Jr. was fouled, and he sank two free throws to give the Tigers their fifth consecutive win.

K.J. Lawson led Memphis (7-2) with 16 points. His brother, forward Dedric Lawson, scored 11 points and had 10 rebounds.

During a crucial stretch with five minutes to go, the Lawson brothers took over. K.J. Lawson’s bucket, with an assist from Dedric, put Memphis ahead for good, 61-60.

On the following possession, Dedric Lawson, with an assist from K.J., put the Tigers up by three. K.J. followed with another basket, and Memphis had some breathing room.

Forward Jarred Sam made nine of 11 field-goal attempts and eight of 10 free throws to lead Southern (7-3) with 26 points. He added a game-high 12 rebounds.

However, Sam missed a free throw that would have tied the game at 68 with 27 seconds left.

Guard Adrian Rodgers added 18 points for Southern.

Memphis came into the contest as one of the best rebounding teams in the country, and the Tigers outrebounded the Jaguars 46-38.

The Tigers are also one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country, and on Tuesday they made only two of eight tries. Southern was not much better, connecting on only five of 18.