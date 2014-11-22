Preview: Southern-New Orleans at Tulane

As Tulane begins its first season as a member of the American Athletic Conference, coach Ed Conroy tries to remain patient with a team that was picked to finish last in the preseason poll. “This is a process,” Conroy told nola.com. “We have to show consistency in our play and if we can do that, the numbers will come out the way we need them, too. This is the time of the season to come out, and really focus on what we want to do as a team.” The Green Wave take their next step toward that goal when they host NAIA member Southern-New Orleans on Saturday in the Tulane Classic.

Tulane is coming off a 100-61 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Thursday in which it shot 59.7 percent from the field and made 10-of-22 from 3-point range while holding the Delta Devils to 33.3 percent shooting. “I‘m pleased with our guys (Thursday),” Conroy told the school web site. “This was a collective effort of trying to establish our identity as a team and what we are going to be about. We did a better job of taking care of things we needed to take care of.” Tulane returns its top six scorers from last season including senior guard Jay Hook, who scored a game-high 18 points against Mississippi Valley State.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT SOUTHERN-NEW ORLEANS (1-4): The Knights have lost four straight, including a 72-69 setback to LSU-Shreveport on Thursday. Joe Brown, a 6-8, 195-pound junior center, is the only player taller than 6-4 and averages a team-leading 12.2 rebounds while contributing 15 points per game. Sophomore forward Will Bailey averages a team-best 21.6 points, while senior guard Thaddeus Showers is the only other player scoring in double figures at 16 per game.

ABOUT TULANE (1-1): The Green Wave also outrebounded the Delta Devils 43-25, with Hook grabbing a game-high nine. Junior guard Louis Dabney leads Tulane in scoring at 14 points per game after averaging a team-best 15.2 last season, while sophomore guard Jonathan Stark joins Hook in averaging 10 points through two contests. Tulane last scored 100 points in a 103-47 victory over Savannah State on Dec. 20, 2002.

TIP-INS

1. Tulane doesn’t play a team from a major conference until its eighth game, when it hosts Mississippi State of the SEC on Dec. 6.

2. The Green Wave have been members of four conferences: SEC (1932-1966), Metro (1975-1995), Conference USA (1995-2014) and the AAC.

3. Tulane won the first two meetings, which occurred in 1975 (96-69) and 1976 (107-72 at the Superdome).

PREDICTION: Tulane 100, Southern 61