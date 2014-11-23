(Updated: CHANGES Tulane’s 3-point total near end of first sentence and “Starks” to “Stark” in graph 2 CHANGES Southern’s record in graph 3 CORRECTS deficit after Dorsey’s 3-pointer and REWORDS end of graph 5 to avoid repetition REWORDS first two notes of GAME NOTEBOOK)

Tulane 89, Southern-New Orleans 45: Cameron Reynolds registered 17 points and eight rebounds as the host Green Wave had little trouble with the Knights.

Louis Dabney recorded 12 points, five rebounds and three steals for Tulane (2-1), which outrebounded Southern 48-24 and was 10-of-19 from 3-point range en route to winning its second straight game. Kajon Mack and Jay Hook scored 12 points apiece, Dylan Osetkowski added 10 and Jonathan Stark contributed seven assists.

Joe Brown had 10 points and 11 rebounds for NAIA-member Southern (2-5), which was 3-of-17 from 3-point range en route to losing its fifth straight contest. Will Bailey finished with 11 points.

Tulane outrebounded Southern 20-13 and 11-3 on the offensive glass while forcing 12 turnovers en route to a 44-21 halftime lead. The Green Wave scored the first nine points and the Knights didn’t make their first field goal for 5:34 before Tulane went on a 16-2 run - with Mack scoring seven points - to take a 32-11 lead.

Kevin Dorsey’s 3-pointer got Southern within 57-35 with 13:20 to play before Bailey’s bucket capped a 11-2 run to give Tulane a 31-point lead with 9:52 left. The advantage grew to 37 with 3:47 remaining before the Green Wave closed it out by scoring nine of the final 11 points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 6-8 Brown is the only player on the Southern roster taller than 6-5. ... Saturday marked the second of six straight games for Tulane in which it will not play a team from a major conference. That stretch will end on Dec. 6 when it hosts Mississippi State of the SEC. ... The Green Wave improved to 3-0 against the Knights, with the previous two meetings between the cross-town schools located less than 10 miles apart occurring in 1975 (96-69) and 1976 (107-72 at the Superdome).