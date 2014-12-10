Preview: Southern at Minnesota

Minnesota’s backcourt is one of the best in the Big Ten and a big reason behind the Golden Gophers winning seven of their first nine contests. Minnesota hosts Southern on Wednesday looking for its fourth win in a row, and guards Andre Hollins, Carlos Morris and DeAndre Mathieu lead an attack averaging 86.7 points in the past three contests. “That was as good of a passing display as we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino told reporters after Monday’s 92-56 rout of North Dakota.

Mathieu dished out 10 assists in the victory and ranks second in the conference with six assists per contest. Hollins won Big Ten Player of the Week honors last week after averaging 21 points in two contests, and Morris is second on the team in scoring to Hollins at 11.9 points. The Jaguars trailed NAIA school Dillard at halftime Friday before rallying for a 68-55 victory, snapping a five-game losing streak.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTHERN (2-6): The Jaguars have struggled offensively through eight games, averaging 56.4 points per contest (338th nationally) while shooting 38.8 percent from the field (306th in the country). Senior guard Tre Lynch, who missed four games with an ankle injury early in the season, scored 27 points against Dillard and leads Southern in scoring at 10.3 points. The Jaguars’ only other victory came against NAIA school LSU Alexandria.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (7-2): Mathieu ranks 20th in the nation in assists per game while Morris is 14th nationally with 2.78 steals per contest. Hollins, who averages 13.6 points, is hitting 47.9 percent of his 3-point attempts, making a career-best seven from beyond the arc against Wake Forest on Dec. 2. Forward Maurice Walker scored a career-high 22 points Monday with seven rebounds and three blocked shots, and forward Joey King reached double figures for the sixth time this season with 12 points.

TIP-INS

1. The Golden Gophers rank last in the Big Ten in free-throw percentage (61.2 percent), but hit 13-of-17 against North Dakota.

2. Minnesota freshman G Nate Mason recorded career highs in assists (eight) and steals (six) Monday.

3. The Golden Gophers have forced 23 or more turnovers five times in nine games.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 91, Southern 54