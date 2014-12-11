(Updated: CHANGES Minnesota scoring 12 consecutive points in 4TH graph)

Minnesota 85, Southern 57: Andre Hollins scored 14 of his 24 points in the first half as the host Golden Gophers won their fifth in a row.

Hollins hit 9-of-11 shots from the field – making five 3-pointers – and contributed nine points during a 24-6 first-half run for Minnesota (8-2), which led 46-23 at halftime. Maurice Walker added 11 points and six rebounds and Carlos Morris scored 11 points with five assists as the Golden Gophers shot 68 percent from the field in the first half and 54.7 percent for the game.

Adrian Rodgers finished 9-of-22 from the field to score 18 points for the Jaguars (2-7). Trelun Banks scored 15 points for Southern, which shot 40 percent from the field.

Minnesota trailed 6-3 a little more than two minutes into the contest but hit five straight shots – including a pair of Hollins’ 3-pointers – in scoring 12 consecutive points to go ahead 15-6. Hollins’ three-point play pushed the lead to 10 and Carlos Morris’ three-point play with just under eight minutes to go gave the Golden Gophers a 27-12 advantage.

Walker scored the first four points of the second half, and Hollins scored eight of Minnesota’s next 10 points as the Golden Gophers’ cushion swelled to 60-27 with 13 minutes remaining. DeAndre Mathieu added 10 points with five assists, his two free throws pushing the lead to 70-35 with eight minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Minnesota shot 20-of-29 from the free-throw line while the Jaguars finished 4-of-10. … Hollins tied a season high with four steals. … Banks scored nine points in the first half while the rest of the Jaguars combined to score 14.