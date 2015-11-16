Preview: Southern at Mississippi State

Mississippi State was able to pull away in the second half for an easy win in its season opener, and the Bulldogs will look to keep that momentum going when they host Southern in a non-conference matchup Monday night. Trailing by three at halftime, coach Ben Howland’s squad was able to earn an 18-point victory in his debut at the school.

The Jaguars come in off an 18-point loss at Arkansas in their season opener in which they shot 41.5 percent from the field. They’ll need better efficiency offensively to keep up with the Bulldogs, who put up 106 points and shot 62.1 percent from the field in their opening win. Mississippi State got a big game from senior forward Gavin Ware, who finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds, leading the Bulldogs’ 40-25 advantage on the boards. Southern will need to pack it in defensively and dare Mississippi State to shoot better than the 29.4 percent it shot from beyond the arc in the opener.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus

ABOUT SOUTHERN (0-1): Opening on the road against an SEC foe, Southern players and coaches knew the odds were stacked against them. But coach Roman Banks had to be happy with his team’s fight against Arkansas in the season opener, as they went on a 23-9 second-half run after falling behind by 20 to pull within six before the Razorbacks pulled away for an 18-point victory. “We were able to make the second half a little more competitive,” Banks told reporters. “But the thing about getting down, you can’t keep climbing the mountain because they wear you down.”

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (1-0): In 2014-15, Mississippi State lost 13 games when it was trailing at the half, but so far this season, the Bulldogs are 1-0 in such situations after fighting from behind to beat Eastern Washington in the opener. Early in the second half, the Eagles were up by 10, but Mississippi State was able to bear down and rally for the victory, something new coach Howland was very happy with. “I‘m really proud of our team,” Howland told reporters. “We didn’t drop our heads when we were down, we didn’t give up, we fought back and I think our conditioning really helped.”

TIP-INS

1. Mississippi State is 24-3 all-time against the 10 teams that currently comprise the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

2. The 62.1 percent shooting by the Bulldogs in their opener was the first time they’d topped 60 percent shooting since February 2012 against Auburn.

3. Mississippi State hit the 100-point mark in a season opener for the first time since opening the 1998-99 campaign with 105 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 85, Southern 62