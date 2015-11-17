FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Southern California 101, Monmouth 90
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 17, 2015 / 3:55 AM / 2 years ago

Southern California 101, Monmouth 90

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Southern California 101, Monmouth 90

Guard Jordan McLaughlin scored 21 points, and forward Nikola Jovanovic recorded a double-double to help Southern California pull away for a 101-90 victory over pesky Monmouth on Monday night at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Jovanovic had 20 points 12 rebounds for the Trojans (2-0). Guard Elijah Stewart also scored 20 points, and guard Julian Jacobs had 19.

Guard Justin Robinson scored a game-high 28 points for Monmouth (1-1), which upset UCLA in its season opener. Guard Deon Jones added 20 points and eight rebounds.

Southern California started the game with a 13-2 run. The Trojans took a 28-12 lead on a three-point play by Jovanovic with 9:54 to play in the opening period, but Monmouth began to chip away at the lead.

The Hawks cut the deficit to 11 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Robinson and guard Collin Stewart with 6:31 to go. They tied the game on two free throws by Jones with 2:14 remaining, took a 44-42 lead on a three-point play by Jones and trailed by one at the half.

The teams traded leads several times in a tightly contested second half. The Hawks trailed by two with 3:31 remaining before guard Katin Reinhardt and Stewart made back-to-back 3-pointers to give Southern California a 90-82 lead.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.