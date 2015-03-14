Texas Southern 62, Southern 58: Malcolm Riley collected 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Tigers edged the Jaguars to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament for the second straight year.

Chris Thomas added 13 points and seven boards for No. 1 seed Texas Southern (22-12), which is making its sixth trip to the NCAA Tournament. Madarious Gibbs contributed 12 points as the Tigers were already assured of their second straight trip to the Big Dance after winning the semifinal.

Jared Sam recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds for Southern (18-17), which is ineligible for the NCAA Tournament because of academic progress rate violations. Trelun Banks scored 10 points for the Jaguars, but was ejected late after a game-changing play under the basket that knocked Riley out.

Riley’s 3-pointer pulled Texas Southern within 50-49 with 5:39 left and the Tigers remained within one when Gibbs split a pair of free throws with 56 seconds to play. Banks pulled Riley to the ground on a breakaway to earn a flagrant 2 foul and Deverell Biggs hit the ensuing free throws to put Texas Southern in front for good with 27.1 seconds remaining.

Neither side led by more than six points in the opening half and Adrian Rodgers’ 3-pointer pulled Southern within 28-27 at the break. Sam scored six points in a 10-2 run opening the second period to put the Jaguars on top 37-30, and the lead reached eight points on Banks’ 3-pointer with just over 14 minutes to play.