Preview: Southern at Tulane

Tulane looks for its third straight victory when it hosts state rival Southern on Tuesday. It is the fourth of six straight home games to start the season for the Green Wave, who lost its season opener to Wake Forest but bounced back with wins over Mississippi Valley State and NAIA foe Southern-New Orleans last time out.

The Jaguars have yet to beat a Division I opponent this season with its only win coming against NAIA member LSU-Alexandria. Tulane beat Southern last season 79-73. It is the eighth meeting between the two programs separated by 70 miles and Tulane has won all seven previous matchups.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTHERN (1-3): The Jaguars have been offensively challenged in the early going this season having failed to crack 50 points in its last two starts. Southern is shooting 35.7 percent from the field and only Adrian Rodgers (10.7 points) is scoring in double figures. Southern is tied for 334th out of the 351 Division I teams in scoring at 54 points per game.

ABOUT TULANE (2-1): Junior guard Louis Dabney has scored in double figures in all three games for the Green Wave this season. Dabney, who netted 24 against Southern last season, has a team-leading 11 steals this season. The Green Wave routed Southern-New Orleans last time out as all 13 players scored and they knocked down 10-of-19 shots from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Tulane was picked to finish last in American Athletic Conference preseason poll.

2. The Green Wave scored 100 points against Mississippi Valley State, the first time in a dozen years it cracked the century mark.

3. Southern finished 19-13 last season and was tabbed to finish second in the SWAC preseason poll.

PREDICTION: Tulane 75, Southern 62