Tulane 74, Southern 59: Jonathan Stark and Tre Drye led four players in double figures with 14 points and the host Green Wave defeated their state rivals for the eighth straight time.

Jay Hook had 12 points and five rebounds and Payton Henson came off the bench to score 11 for Tulane (3-1). Stark added seven rebounds and five assists as the Green Wave won its third straight.

Southern (1-4) got a game-high 15 points from Trelun Banks but its scoring slump continued as the Jaguars made just 1-of-6 from 3-point range and failed to crack 60 points for the third straight game. Adrian Rodgers entered as Southern’s leading scorer but he missed all six of his field goal attempts and finished with one point while Cameron Monroe picked up some of the slack with 11 points.

The Green Wave finished the first half on a 16-5 run to take a 37-26 lead into the break. Tulane feasted at the free-throw line, hitting 14-of-19 shots in the first half and outscoring Southern 27-14 from the stripe in the game.front of a sparse crowd.

Tulane took control by opening the second half on a 6-0 run to take its biggest lead of the night at 43-26. The Jaguars never got the game under double figures the rest of the way and trailed 66-50 after Drye followed a monster block on one end of the court with a driving layup on the other with 5:08 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Jaguars’ only win came against NAIA member LSU-Alexandria. ...Tulane got 24 points from its bench after getting 105 in its prior two outings. ... Louis Dabney added eight points and four rebounds for Tulane.