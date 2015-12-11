FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southern 68, Wyoming 58
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
December 11, 2015 / 4:16 AM / 2 years ago

Southern 68, Wyoming 58

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Southern 68, Wyoming 58

Junior guard Trelun Banks scored 21 points to help Southern University post a 68-58 victory over Wyoming on Thursday night in nonconference play at Laramie, Wyo.

Senior guard Adrian Rodgers added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Jaguars (6-2), who had a dominating 45-25 rebounding edge. Junior forward Tony Nunn had 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting off the bench.

Senior guard Josh Adams scored 25 points and made five 3-pointers to pace the Cowboys (5-4). Wyoming shot just 35.4 percent from the field and allowed the Jaguars to corral 14 offensive rebounds.

The Cowboys lost back-to-back nonconference home games -- they lost to California last Saturday -- after winning their previous 16 such encounters.

Southern never trailed in the contest and held a 48-36 advantage after a 3-pointer by Rodgers with 9:13 remaining before Adams scored five straight points to move the Cowboys with seven. Nunn scored six consecutive points to fuel a 10-2 burst as the Jaguars took a 58-43 edge with 4:58 remaining.

Wyoming scored five points in the next 18 seconds to cut its deficit to 10 but Southern responded with the next seven points to all but seal it. A 3-pointer by Banks again made it a 17-point margin with 1:53 to go.

The Jaguars rolled off eight straight for an early nine-point edge and Banks drained back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 20-8 just past the midway point of the first half. Wyoming used two different 8-0 runs to keep Southern from pulling further away and the latter surge allowed the Cowboys to trail by just 27-26 at halftime.

Southern started the second half strong with eight consecutive points to keep Wyoming in catch-up mode.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
