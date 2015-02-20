Tarczewski, Arizona overpower USC

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Kaleb Tarczewski has a renewed sense of confidence, Arizona coach Sean Miller said, and it is translating into the best mini-run of his career.

The Wildcats center scored 15 points and finished a rebound short of his third double-double of the season as seventh-ranked Arizona blew out Southern California 87-57 in a Pac-12 game at McKale Center on Thursday.

“Kaleb Tarczewski has emerged,” Miller said. “He’s playing in games right now like he practices. Big guys, it can click all of a sudden after a long, long process, and nobody has a better process on our team than Kaleb.”

Tarczewski, a 7-foot junior, has 40 points in his past three games. The stretch came after his least productive game of the season, when he had one basket in an 81-78 upset loss at Arizona State on Feb. 7.

“Kaleb is very self critical, and he cares a lot,” Miller said. “Sometimes when you are hard-working and diligent and care about your performance, you once in a while can lose your confidence. I think that happened to him. His response has been what you would want. He’s gotten back to work.”

Forward Stanley Johnson added 13 points and seven rebounds, and forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (23-3, 11-2 Pac-12). Arizona won its 35th straight game at McKale Center, the second-longest streak in NCAA Division I behind Gonzaga (40).

Johnson, a 6-foot-7 freshman, also had a season-high six assists, all in the first half, helping Arizona take a 49-31 lead into the break. The Wildcats scored the first 12 points of the second half to open a 61-31 lead, and USC never drew closer than 23 points again.

Arizona guard T.J. McConnell, who finished with 10 points and seven assists, is averaging 14.8 points and 7.3 assists in his past four games.

“I wouldn’t say we were trying to go to Kaleb, but we are always looking for him,” McConnell said. “When his confidence is up like that, he is really tough to stop.”

Since having a six-game winning streak broken at Arizona State, the Wildcats won their past three games by 24, 27 and 30 points. They scored 43 and 53 points in the first halves of a road sweep of Washington and Washington State last weekend.

“We’ve defended pretty well, and our offense has been pretty great,” McConnell said. “We’ve been moving without the ball and sharing it. Just the unselfishness on offense.”

Forward Malik Martin led USC (10-16, 2-12) with 15 points. Guard Julian Jacobs scored 13 points, and forward Nikola Jovanovic added 11.

Arizona had a 50-34 rebounding edge against the Trojans, which could have been predicted. The Wildcats lead NCAA Division I in defensive rebounding percentage, and the Trojans ranked 10th in the Pac-12 in rebounding coming in.

“Our bodies don’t look like Arizona‘s,” USC coach Andy Enfield said. “They’re extremely big, not to mention physical and talented. If we want to compete with a team of such large size, we need to rebound better,”

USC shot 31.6 percent from the field. The Trojans were 257th Division I with 41.9 percent field-goal shooting entering the game.

The Trojans, who ended a nine-game losing streak in a 68-55 victory over Oregon State on Saturday, played Arizona even for the first nine minutes before the Wildcats blew the game open with two big runs.

Hollis-Jefferson scored five points and Tarczewski had four on two dunks against the overmatched USC front line to key an 18-4 spurt in a little less than four minutes for a 36-22 lead.

Johnson had four points and guard Gabe York hit a 3-pointer during an 11-1 run moments later when Arizona opened a 47-28 lead. Arizona ended the first half by making 11 of 14 shots from the field and finished the opening 20 minutes shooting 63.3 percent.

NOTES: At halftime, Arizona retired the No. 31 jersey worn by guard Jason Terry. Terry, playing for Houston in his 15th NBA season, was in town for the ceremony. ... USC freshman PG Jordan McLaughlin missed his second consecutive game after sustaining a left shoulder injury against Oregon on Feb. 11. He is averaging 12.1 points and 4.6 assists. ... Arizona backup freshman PG Parker Jackson-Cartwright had a season-high 11 points Thursday while playing for the time in five games after sustaining a concussion against Oregon on Jan. 28. ... Arizona F Rondae-Hollis Jefferson is the reigning Pac-12 player of the week after averaging 17 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 78 percent from the field in a sweep at the Washington schools last weekend. ... USC is the fourth-youngest team in the Division I, according to Statsheet.com.