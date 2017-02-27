FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona State sends USC to fourth straight loss
February 27, 2017 / 2:13 AM / 6 months ago

Arizona State sends USC to fourth straight loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Arizona State sends USC to fourth straight loss

Kodi Justice had a career-high 22 points and six 3-pointers and Arizona State scored the final seven points for an 83-82 Pac-12 victory over USC on Sunday at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Arizona State guard Tra Holder hit a layup with 29.1 seconds left to bring the Sun Devils within 82-78, and after Elijah Stewart missed a free throw, Justice made a 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining to make it 82-81.

Bennie Boatwright threw away the inbounds pass against a full-court press and Holder made two free throws with 6.9 seconds remaining after being fouled on a drive.

Boatwright's 27-footer hit the rim and bounced off with one second left.

Holder and Obinna Oleka had 18 points apiece and the Sun Devils (14-16, 7-10) beat USC for the ninth time in the last 10 meetings at Arizona State.

Boatwright had a season-high 22 points and tied a career high with five 3-pointers, and he had three 3-pointers and a conventional three-point play during a 29-12 run that gave the Trojans (21-8, 8-8) a 79-69 lead with 5:09 remaining.

Chimezie Metu had 14 points and Jonah Mathews and Elijah Stewart had 12 points as USC lost its fourth straight, previously falling to No. 6 Oregon, No. 5 UCLA and No. 4 Oregon.

Oleka had three 3-pointers and Holder had two and the Sun Devils were 13 of 28 from 3-point range.

Boatwright made his only free throw attempt to run his streak to 34 without a miss.

Justice made four of Arizona State's 10 3-pointers in the first half and Oleka had three as the Sun Devils were 10 of 16 against against both man-to-man and zone defenses.

Arizona State scored 12 straight points for a 28-19 lead, its biggest of the game, but USC closed the half on a 17-8 run for a 48-47 lead as Metu hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the buzzer.

USC will finish the Pac-12 regular season with home games against the Washington schools next week. Arizona State plays host to No. 4 Arizona on Saturday.

