Short-handed Colorado still routs Southern Cal

BOULDER, Colo. -- Colorado coach Tad Boyle keeps telling people not to count out his Buffaloes despite losing their best player.

Saturday, his team showed why he still believes this season can be special.

Forward Josh Scott tied a season high with 20 points, guard Askia Booker had 13 and the No. 21 Buffaloes routed the Southern Cal Trojans 83-62 on Saturday.

“This was just what the doctor ordered for this team,” Boyle said.

Center Omar Oraby and guard J.T. Terrell had 16 points apiece for the Trojans.

The Buffs (15-4, 4-2 Pac-12 Conference) were playing their second game since losing their leading scorer, junior guard Spencer Dinwiddie, to a torn ACL against Washington on Sunday. They also lost freshman guard/forward Tre‘Shaun Fletcher to a knee injury in that game, depriving Colorado of two of its top players.

The losses hurt against 25th-ranked UCLA on Thursday, but the Buffs bounced back against the Trojans.

“He told us in the locker room he told (the media) not to count us out and he was correct about that,” Booker said of Boyle. “Although this wasn’t the best team in our league, or in the top three, we still came out with a 20-point win and we still have room for improvement.”

They improved quickly from the loss to UCLA. They took care of the ball and hit the glass, outrebounding the Trojans 43-23.

“A plus-20 on rebounding is my favorite (stat),” Boyle said. “These guys have toughness, they’ve got grit and we can win some games in this league.”

They showed why against Southern Cal. The Buffaloes had seven of their 10 blocked shots in the first half -- one short of the school record for a half -- and took control of the game early with a balanced attack.

Scott had eight points and four rebounds and forward Wesley Gordon had four blocked shots as Colorado jumped out to a big lead. The Buffaloes used an 18-0 run in a span of 6:02 to turn a 2-2 game into a 20-2 advantage.

“You get off to a 20-2 start it’s a pretty good confidence builder for your guys,” Boyle said.

The Trojans (9-9, 0-5) missed nine straight shots and had two turnovers in the run, which included a technical foul by coach Andy Enfield. Booker hit both free throws and guard George King hit a 3-pointer to cap the run.

“They were knocking down the open shots,” Terrell said. “People that hadn’t been shooting great for them so far were knocking down open shots tonight.”

Booker, who has taken on a bigger role with Dinwiddie out, only attempted five shots but tied a career-high with six assists.

“You know me, I always want to shoot,” Booker said. “But if I shoot 3-for-5 and we win by 20 I‘m not complaining. If we lose by 20 and I only take five shots it tells you I‘m not being aggressive. It depends on the night.”

The Trojans whittled the deficit down to 29-17 with 4:48 left in the half but Colorado led 40-23 at intermission.

“We had a great energy to start the game and we missed five point-blank shots in the lane in the first three, four minutes of the game,” Enfield said. “Then we turned the ball over when we had a layup. So we basically missed 12 points to start the game.”

The lead grew to 27 when guard Xavier Talton hit a 3-pointer with 12:09 left.

Southern Cal guard Byron Wesley came into the game averaging 16.9 points a game but did not get his first points until a dunk with 15:14 left. By then Colorado had a 59-34 lead.

Wesley finished with nine points.

Southern Cal is struggling in its first season under Enfield, who was hired after taking little-known Florida Gulf Coast to the Sweet 16 last season. The Trojans have not won since beating Howard on Dec. 29 and are 0-5 in the conference for the second time in three seasons.

“We’re just trying to stay positive,” Wesley said.

NOTES: Colorado extended its streak of games with at least one 3-pointer to 385. ... USC is 0-5 in the conference for the second time in three seasons. The Trojans started 2012 at 0-8. ... The Buffs are off to their best 19-game start since 2005-06.