No. 23 USC beats Cornell to stay undefeated

USC overcame another sluggish start to remain unbeaten with a 79-67 victory over visiting Cornell on Monday night at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Chimezie Metu had 17 points and six rebounds for No. 23 USC (11-0), which is enjoying its best start since going 16-0 to begin the 1970-71 season. Jordan McLaughlin had 16 points and nine assists.

Stone Gettings scored 22 points for Cornell (2-7), which has lost four of its last five games. Robert Hatter had 20 points. Matt Morgan added 15.

The Trojans figured to be highly motivated after they had to rally past Troy to keep their perfect record intact Saturday night, but they got off to another slow start. The Big Red took an 11-6 lead on a 3-pointer by Hatter and went up 16-6 on a jumper by Gettings.

Hatter made another 3-pointer to give Cornell a 25-17 lead midway through the opening period. USC mounted a 9-0 run to tie the game on a dunk by Charles Buggs. The Big Red reclaimed the lead on a 3-pointer by Hatter, but the Trojans carried a 37-34 advantage into the break after Elijah Stewart made a 3-pointer with 45 seconds to play in the half.

The Trojans took a 45-39 lead on a basket by Nick Rakocevic early in the second half. They stretched the lead to eight on a layup by Metu, went up by 10 on a jumper by Shaqquan Aaron and led by as many as 14 in the final minutes.

NOTES: Going into the game, USC was one of six unbeaten Division I teams. ... USC set a school record with 14 blocked shots in a win over Pepperdine on Dec. 11. The Trojans, who are seventh in the nation with 6.7 blocks per game, followed that effort with nine blocked shots against Troy on Saturday and 10 against Cornell. ... Cornell was playing its second game in three days after being idle for 17 days.