No. 21 USC can’t solve Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon continued its dominance of USC.

Senior forward Elgin Cook scored 26 points as the Ducks defeated the 21st-ranked Trojans 89-81 Thursday in a Pac-12 game at Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks have won 11 straight against USC dating back to 2009.

Cook was 8-for-13 from the field and made nine of 12 free throws to match his career high point total.

“I made a few shots early and was comfortable out there,” Cook said. “My coach and teammates did a good job getting me the ball in areas where I could score.”

Forwards Dwayne Benjamin and Chris Boucher added 16 points apiece and forward Dillon Brooks scored 14 for the Ducks (15-4, 4-2 Pac 12).

“I thought we played hard and we outrebounded them and got points in the paint,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “That’s a good basketball team, very athletic and talented. Playing hard was what we needed to do.”

The Ducks had a 43-38 advantage in rebounds, with Boucher leading the way with nine. The Ducks shot 48.5 percent from the field while holding USC to 43.9 percent.

“It was a physical game, and we wanted to get in on the rebounds and play solid defense,” Cook said.

Freshman forward Bennie Boatwright scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to pace the Trojans (15-4, 4-2).

“Give Oregon credit, they played well tonight,” USC coach Andy Enfield said. “They made shots. We had trouble containing the basketball at times and didn’t make our open shots. We were 8-for-28 from the 3-point line and missed nine free throws. We didn’t play our best game, but give Oregon credit. They’re an excellent basketball team and they play well at home.”

Oregon led 46-41 at halftime and stretched the lead to 50-43 on a basket by Boucher. USC guard Julian Jacobs made a 3-pointer and Boatwright scored the next five points for the Trojans to cut the lead to 52-51.

Brooks answered with a jumper and a 3-pointer to give the Ducks a 57-51 lead. USC forward Nikola Jovanovic made two free throws and Boatwright added a jumper to get the Trojans within 58-55 before Oregon scored six consecutive points.

Cook scored and Brooks drove for a layup before Benjamin got a steal and layup to put the Ducks up 64-55 with 13:50 left. After Jovanovic made a free throw, forward Jordan Bell scored inside for Oregon and Cook added a 3-pointer to put the Ducks ahead 69-56 with 11:57 left to play.

Bell added a basket and Brooks made a 3-pointer to put the Ducks ahead 74-58 with 8:47 left.

USC scored eight straight points to get within 74-66 before Cook made a free throw and Boucher added a bucket to put the Ducks up 77-66.

The Trojans took an early 12-6 lead on a jumper by Jacobs. After Oregon came back, USC took a 23-21 lead on a dunk by guard Elijah Stewart.

A 3-pointer by Boatwright put the Trojans up 26-21, but the Ducks scored the next six points for a 27-26 lead. The margin grew to 36-30 nearly four minutes later on 3-pointer by guard Casey Benson.

USC scored seven straight points and took a 37-36 lead on a basket by forward Darion Clark with 3:45 remaining. Oregon scored the next 10 points and held a five-point lead at halftime.

NOTES: The Trojans entered the Associated Press poll at No. 21 this week, their first ranking since Nov. 17, 2008. USC’s 15-3 start to the season was its best since 1991-92. ... USC has four players with at least 32 3-pointers after having only three players with at least 16 3-pointers last season. ... The Ducks played their 100th game at Matthew Knight Arena and are now 87-13 in the building.