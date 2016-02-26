Stanford 84, Southern California 64

Sophomore guard Dorian Pickens scored a career-high 25 points to help Stanford smash Southern California 84-64 Thursday night at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Pickens made eight of 10 field-goal attempts and five of seven from 3-point range for Stanford (14-12, 7-8 Pac-12 Conference). Senior forward Rosco Allen scored 17 points, junior guard Marcus Allen scored 15, and sophomore forward Michael Humphrey had 10.

Junior guard Katin Reinhardt scored 14 points for USC (19-9, 8-7). Freshman forward Bennie Boatwright scored 11 points, and sophomore guard Elijah Stewart had 10.

USC took a 14-11 lead on a jumper by Reinhardt, but Stanford staged a 15-2 run to take a 26-16 lead. The Cardinal went up 36-18 on a jumper by Pickens, who had 22 points in the opening half, nearly matching his previous career high of 24 points. The Cardinal led by as many as 20 later in the half and carried a 43-25 advantage into the break.

Stanford continued to dominate USC in the second half. The Cardinal quickly re-established a 20-point lead, went up 56-31 on three free throws by Rosco Allen and took a 73-45 lead on a jumper by senior center Grant Verhoeven.