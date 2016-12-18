USC edges Troy in final minute

Jordan McLaughlin made a go-ahead layup in the final minute to help USC escape with an 82-77 victory over Troy on Saturday night at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

McLaughlin had 21 points for USC (10-0), which is off to its best start since going 16-0 to begin the 1970-71 season. Chimezie Metu had 18 points and eight rebounds. Elijah Stewart scored 11 points and Nick Rakocevic added 10.

Wesley Person led Troy (6-5) with 19 points. Jordon Varnado had 17 points and eight rebounds. Kevin Baker scored 15 points and Jeremy Hollimon had 13.

Troy led by two points at intermission and staged an 8-0 run to go up 50-40 early in the second half. USC still trailed by nine with under 12 minutes remaining. The Trojans closed within four on two free throws by McLaughlin and cut the deficit to one on a dunk by Metu.

That basket came during a 6-0 run that put USC ahead 67-66. Troy briefly reclaimed the lead on a few occasions and led 77-76 with 1:03 left, but a basket and two free throws by McLaughlin helped USC prevail.

The teams traded leads in the first two minutes before Troy mounted a 12-2 run. Troy went up 10-4 on a four-point play by Person, took a 15-6 lead on a 3-pointer by Person and led 19-10 after a basket by Jaro Moravek.

Troy still led by nine with just over nine minutes remaining in the opening half, but USC mounted a 16-5 run to go up 31-29 on a layup by Rakocevic.

Troy quickly reclaimed the lead on a 3-pointer by Baker and carried a 40-38 advantage into the locker room at the break.

NOTES: Saturday's game was the first meeting between USC and Troy, both of which are known as the Trojans. ... G Elijah Stewart has made at least one 3-pointer in 17 consecutive games dating to last season. He had a career-high seven 3-pointers against Pepperdine on Dec. 11, tying for fourth on USC's list. ... Troy has four starters back from a team that went 9-22 last season.