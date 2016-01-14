USC 89, UCLA 75

Sophomore guard Jordan McLaughlin scored a season-high 23 points, helping visiting USC beat rival UCLA 89-75 on Wednesday night at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif.

Freshman forward Chimezie Metu came off the bench to post a career-high 21 points and eight rebounds for USC (15-3, 4-1 Pac-12 Conference). Junior guard Katin Reinhardt had 14 points and five rebounds.

Senior forward Tony Parker had a season-high 27 points and 12 rebounds for UCLA (11-7, 2-3). Sophomore center Thomas Welsh scored 16 points. Freshman guard Aaron Holiday scored 11. Junior guard Isaac Hamilton had 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

UCLA tied the game on a 3-pointer by Holiday and took a 17-13 lead on a jumper by Parker. USC responded with a 13-0 run to take a 26-17 lead on a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Elijah Stewart midway through the opening period. The Trojans went up 34-20 on a jumper by Metu and led 48-30 at the break.

UCLA mounted an 11-0 run to cut the deficit to 10 on a putback by Parker midway through the second period. The Bruins got within nine with just over five minutes remaining, but a 3-pointer by McLaughlin pushed USC’s lead back to double digits.