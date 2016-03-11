EditorsNote: updates 11th graf with Utah’s semifinal opponent

Utah tops USC for eighth straight victory

LAS VEGAS -- The shot may now be described as “The One Heard All Around Salt Lake City.”

Guard Brandon Taylor shot it and it all but secured Utah an 80-72 victory over USC on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament. The Utes have won eight straight games.

“The last month of the season Brandon has provided us with a little bit of that,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “I‘m certainly not going to compare him to Step Curry, but if there’s one guy on our team that’s got some of that deep range and has a lot of confidence (it’s Taylor). And he’s shooting the ball real well right now.”

It was that kind of night for the Utes from the floor as they finished shooting 60.8 percent. They were above or just below 60 percent for most of the second half and parts of the first half in pulling away from the Trojans.

The percentage was shy of their season-high 67 percent versus Washington.

“(We) fought hard for 40 minutes,” USC coach Andy Enfield said. “They made a couple of huge shots down the stretch and we cut it to two. (But) a 30-footer (Taylor’s shot) with the time expiring and the three (pointer) by (Kyle) Kuzma gave them the cushion they needed.”

Forward Kuzma secured the win with a breakaway dunk with 40 seconds to help Utah (25-7). Kuzma finished with a team-high 23 points and seven rebounds.

“This week in practices I made an extra focus on trying to play hard and (tried) to do all the little things right,” said Kuzma, who added that a meeting with his coach also helped. “That was it. I was just good karma.”

Four Utes scored in double figures, including Pac-12 Player of the Year Jakob Poeltl, who had 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

“They played me really aggressively,” Poeltl said. “They tried to front a little bit in the post and they came and double teamed. As soon as I saw the double team coming, I tried to find the open man.”

Utah advances to face third-seeded California in Friday’s semifinals after sweeping both games from the Trojans this season.

Utah used its double-digit lead most of the second half to keep USC from gaining any momentum to get close. But behind Jordan McLaughlin and Elijah Stewart, the Trojans closed the gap on 69-63 with 4:19 left.

The Utes and their hot shooting slowly distanced themselves behind Taylor and Jordan Loveridge, who had 13 points.

McLaughlin led USC with 24 points. Julian Jacobs finished with 16 points.

Guard Lorenzo Bonam (14 points) went 4 for 4 from the floor and scored 12 points as the Utes took a 41-33 lead at the break.

Kuzma was also perfect (5 for 5) and scored 10 points. Kuzma’s layup 2:35 prior to intermission gave Utah the lead and he hit another with 41 seconds left for the final points of the half.

The Utes shot 65 percent and were 5 for 12 from 3-point range while enjoying a 17-11 rebounding advantage. USC shot 44 percent from the floor.

Jacobs led the Trojans with 12 points, hitting 6 of 10 shots. He also had a team-leading four rebounds.

The lead changed 14 times before the Utes took over late.

“I‘m proud of our team,” Enfield said of this season. “... We’ve competed. Obviously we’ve come up short against a couple of teams that in the top of our league (and) that are ranked in the top 15, top 10. We were one possession away from taking the lead with 2 1/2minutes left.”

Utah defeated USC last month 80-69 in Los Angeles.

NOTES: USC has six players averaging 10 or more points. ... Trojans Gs Julian Jacobs (160) and Jordan McLaughlin (155) are one of two sets of guards in the country with at least 150 assists this season. The Trojans have a school-record 180 blocked shots -- good for 13th nationally through Wednesday’s games. ... Utah’s 24 victories are the most since 2004-05. ... The Utes’ seven-game winning streak was their best regular-season finish since 1998-99.