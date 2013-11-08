Preview: Southern California at Utah State

Andy Enfield makes his Southern California coaching debut Friday, when the Trojans visit Utah State for their season opener. Enfield was hired by USC after leading 15th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in March. Enfield’s up-tempo style has been embraced by the Trojans, who feature returning starters J.T. Terrell and Byron Wesley.

The other key returnee for the Trojans is 7-2 center Omar Oraby, who has impressed Enfield with his footwork and soft hands. The Aggies, who left the Western Athletic Conference to join the Mountain West this season, welcome back four starters - including wing Spencer Butterfield and center Jarred Shaw, both second-team All-WAC selections last season. Utah State got off to a 14-1 start in 2012-13 before losing three starters to season-ending injuries.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, CCSN

ABOUT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (2012-13: 14-18, 9-9 Pac-12): The Trojans added to their depth with the arrivals of transfers Katin Reinhardt (Nevada-Las Vegas), Pe’Shon Howard (Maryland) and D.J. Haley (Virginia Commonwealth). Reinhardt averaged 10.1 points for the Runnin’ Rebels last season, while Haley gives the Trojans another 7-footer to put on the floor. Among the five incoming freshmen, wing Roschon Prince has the loftiest credentials, earning 2013 California Gatorade High School Basketball Player of the Year honors.

ABOUT UTAH STATE (2012-13: 21-10, 11-7 Mountain West): The Aggies are expecting big things from guard Preston Medlin, who was leading the team in scoring last season (16.3 points) before suffering a season-ending wrist injury in mid-January. Medlin was a first-team All-WAC selection in 2012 and heads into his senior year 30 points shy of 1,000 for his career. He’s most dangerous from beyond the arc, shooting 41.3 percent from long range.

TIP-INS

1. Wesley sank 23 3-pointers last season after making one the year before.

2. The Aggies are one of five teams with at least 21 victories in each of the last 14 seasons.

3. Utah State has won 18 of its last 19 season openers

PREDICTION: Utah State 64, USC 61