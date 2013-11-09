FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Utah State 78, Southern California 65
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
November 9, 2013 / 4:19 AM / 4 years ago

Utah State 78, Southern California 65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Utah State 78, Southern California 65: Preston Medlin scored 17 points as the host Aggies defeated Andy Enfield in his USC coaching debut.

Spencer Butterfield and Jarred Shaw contributed 12 points apiece for Utah State (1-0). Kyle Davis added 10 for the Aggies on 4-for-6 shooting.

J.T. Terrell scored 20 points and Omar Oraby and Byron Wesley finished with 15 points apiece for the Trojans (1-0).

The Aggies scored six consecutive points to take a 17-11 lead and never looked back. Utah State shot 60 percent from the field and took a 40-33 lead into the half.

The Aggies stretched their lead to 56-38 before USC made a brief run to cut the deficit to 12 with 12:51 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Enfield was hired by USC after leading 15th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast to the Sweet 16 at the NCAA Tournament in March. … The Aggies are one of five teams with at least 21 victories in each of the last 14 seasons. … Utah State has won 19 of its last 20 season openers.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.