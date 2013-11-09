Utah State 78, Southern California 65: Preston Medlin scored 17 points as the host Aggies defeated Andy Enfield in his USC coaching debut.

Spencer Butterfield and Jarred Shaw contributed 12 points apiece for Utah State (1-0). Kyle Davis added 10 for the Aggies on 4-for-6 shooting.

J.T. Terrell scored 20 points and Omar Oraby and Byron Wesley finished with 15 points apiece for the Trojans (1-0).

The Aggies scored six consecutive points to take a 17-11 lead and never looked back. Utah State shot 60 percent from the field and took a 40-33 lead into the half.

The Aggies stretched their lead to 56-38 before USC made a brief run to cut the deficit to 12 with 12:51 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Enfield was hired by USC after leading 15th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast to the Sweet 16 at the NCAA Tournament in March. … The Aggies are one of five teams with at least 21 victories in each of the last 14 seasons. … Utah State has won 19 of its last 20 season openers.