Washington 87, Southern Cal 85

Freshman guard Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 29 points and Washington stormed back to beat visiting USC 87-85 on Sunday afternoon at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Wash.

Senior guard Andrew Andrews had 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for Washington (10-4, 2-0 Pac-12), which trailed by 22 with 14:53 remaining. Freshman forward Marquese Chriss had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman guard David Crisp also scored 13 points.

Sophomore guard Jordan McLaughlin had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists for USC (12-3, 1-1). Junior guard Julian Jacobs and freshman forward Bennie Boatwright also scored 15 points. Junior forward Nikola Jovanovic had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

USC mounted a 12-2 run midway through the opening period to take a 34-22 lead on a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Elijah Stewart. The Trojans carried a 46-36 lead into the break.

USC outscored Washington 12-4 to start the second half and went up by 18 points on a dunk by Boatwright. The Trojans took a 66-44 lead before the Huskies staged a 12-0 run to cut the deficit to 10.

The Huskies followed that surge with a subsequent 10-0 run to get within three and took an 86-85 lead on a layup by Andrews with 25 seconds remaining,