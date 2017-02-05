Metu lifts USC to rare Pac-12 road sweep

USC sophomore forward Chimezie Metu scored a career-high 29 points as the Trojans beat Washington State 86-77 on Saturday night in Pullman, Wash., completing their first weekly conference road sweep since 2011.

Metu made 12 of 14 shots from the field and pulled down eight rebounds for USC (20-4, 7-4 Pac-12), which beat Washington on Wednesday. The Trojans hadn't pulled off the road sweep of the Washington schools since 2002.

Metu's previous career high was 24, set Jan. 15 against Colorado.

The Trojans' most recent conference sweep was at Cal and Stanford in 2011.

Washington State (11-12, 4-7) was up by 11 points four minutes into the game but was down by 10 early in the second half. The Cougars used a 9-0 run to climb back into it before pushing ahead 59-57 on a put-back dunk by forward Josh Hawkinson.

USC guard Jonah Mathews hit a 3-pointer as the Trojans answered with a 10-0 run for a 67-59 advantage with 8:10 to go. Three dunks by Metu down the stretch helped USC extend the lead to as many as 14, preventing a late Cougars comeback.

WSU guard Ike Iroegbu scored a team-high 22 points. Hawkinson, a senior, had 17 points and 16 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season and 52nd of his career, one off the school record.

Mathews made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points, his second-best scoring effort of his freshman season. Guard Elijah Stewart added 13 points. Boatwright, in his second game back from a sprained knee that cost him 15 games, had 13 points and seven rebounds.

USC guard Shaqquan Aaron took a hard fall on his backside underneath the basket with 10:20 left. He stayed on the ground for a few minutes before medical personnel escorted him to the locker room. He did not return.