No. 23 Xavier 87, USC 77

Overpowering Southern California in the first half Friday, No. 23 Xavier moved into the finals of the Advocare Invitational with an 87-77 victory at HP Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Guard Trevon Bluiett scored a game-high 16 points for the Musketeers (6-0), which canned almost 60 percent of their field-goal attempts in the first half as they raced out to a 54-27 halftime lead. Guard Edmond Sumner added 13 points, while backup center James Farr contributed 12 points and nine rebounds and guard Myles Davis kicked in 12 points.

Forward Nikola Jovanovic tallied 15 points for the Trojans (5-1), who were coming off an upset win over 20th-ranked Wichita State on Thursday. Guard Julian Jacobs added 15 points and six assists, while reserve guard Katin Reinhardt hit for 13 points.

Xavier led by as many as 32 points early in the second half before USC chopped off most of that lead, drawing within 10 points in the final minute. The Musketeers outrebounded the Trojans 25-10 in the first half and 43-30 for the game.

Xavier will meet either Monmouth or Dayton in Sunday’s championship game. The Musketeers used to play Dayton twice a season in the Atlantic 10 before departing for the Big East Conference.