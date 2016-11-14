Preview: Southern Illinois at Arkansas

Arkansas, which uses the hashtag #Fastest40 on its media releases, put up an impressive 92 points in its season-opening win over Summit League-favorite Fort Wayne on Friday night. The Razorbacks continue a season-opening three-game homestand on Monday when they host Southern Illinois.

Sixth-year Arkansas coach Mike Anderson, a disciple of longtime Hogs coach Nolan "40 Minutes of Hell" Richardson, wants to press and force tempo and was happy with what he saw in the 92-83 opening win over the Mastodons, who return three starters from a 24-10 squad that made the NIT. Arkansas finished with a 24-0 edge in fast break points, shot 53 percent from the floor and also ended up with a 52-22 edge in points in the paint. "I'm proud of our guys," Anderson said. "We played against a very good Fort Wayne team. You could see that they've got some experienced guys." Added senior guard Dusty Hannahs: "I just feel like when we pushed the ball, we could do what we wanted because we have the players to do so. I think that (fast-0break) stat is telling and shows what happens when we get going."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (0-1): The Salukis, who lost all-everything guard Anthony Beane to graduation and had center Bola Olaniyan transfer to Alabama in the summer, dropped their opener on Friday night to visiting Wright State, 85-81. The loss of Olaniyan, the No. 2 rebounder in the Missouri Valley Conference last year, was noticeable as the Salukis were outrebounded 41-25 Friday and gave up 18 offensive boards that resulted in a 16-9 deficit in second-chance points. Senior guard Mike Rodriguez led the Salukis with a career-high 29 points, six assists and three steals while senior guard Leo Vincent added 19 points and six rebounds.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (1-0): Hannahs, one of the top 3-point shooters in the SEC, led the Razorbacks with 23 points in the opening win but was just 1-of-6 beyond the arc. Moses Kingsley, a 6-foot-10 center who was selected as the SEC's Preseason Player of the Year, had nine points to go along with nine rebounds and seven blocks while junior guard Daryl Macon added 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. "Moses didn't get as many touches as I wanted, but they had something to do with that, too," Anderson said. "They packed their defense in."

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas is 47-2 in non-conference games at Bud Walton Arena under Anderson.

2. Hannahs, who began his career at Texas Tech, passed the 1,000 point mark for his career in the opener and now has scored 1,014 points, including 552 with the Razorbacks.

3. Southern Illinois G Tyler Smithpeters, a returning starter who had 47 3-pointers last season, left the opener with a knee injury in the first half and "the early prognosis is not good" according to head coach Barry Hinson.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 104, Southern Illinois 78