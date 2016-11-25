Preview: Southern Illinois at Minnesota

Minnesota has been perfect in 2016-17 through five games and coach Richard Pitino’s squad is looking for a half-dozen wins in a row when it hosts Southern Illinois in a non-conference clash on Friday. The Golden Gophers have played all five of their games at home but have been quite impressive, coming off a rout of previously unbeaten Arkansas on Tuesday.

Freshman Amir Coffey has been the most impressive of Minnesota’s players thus far, leading the team in scoring at 16.4 points while shooting 50 percent from the field. But the depth of the Gophers showed against Arkansas, when Coffey was scoreless in the first half yet Minnesota still had a 17-point halftime advantage. Guards Nate Mason (13.4 ppg, 6.2 apg) and Dupree McBrayer (12.4 ppg) provide scoring support, while Jordan Murphy (11.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg) and Reggie Lynch (9.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 3.6 bpg) provide plenty of strength on the interior. The Salukis have won three straight since a 25-point loss at Arkansas, with Mike Rodriguez (14.6 ppg) leading four double-figure scorers in the starting lineup.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, BTN Plus

ABOUT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (3-2): While the come-from-behind win over Mount St. Mary’s was nice, the play of Thik Bol may have been what stood out the most. Playing the most minutes he has with the Salukis, Bol set career highs with 16 points and six blocks to go with 12 rebounds, giving Southern Illinois an inside presence they have lacked. Bol, a juco transfer, is tied for the team lead in rebounds and, at 6-8, is averaging 2.8 blocks – more than the rest of the team combined – giving coach Barry Hinson a pleasant surprise in the paint.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (5-0): With so many players he can turn to this year, Pitino also has a lot more scoring to count on, as the Golden Gophers have been a balanced attack for the most part. Last year's squad averaged 68 points but this year's team has scored at least 80 in every game, including 85 against Arkansas when six different Minnesota players scored in double figures. Pitino says its as simple as this year's team being more complete and deep, and he's hoping the formula continues to work for as long as possible.

TIP-INS

1. Pitino has been able to use the same starting lineup for the first five games, though Lynch suffered an ankle injury against Arkansas that Pitino said he doesn't think is serious.

2. McBrayer, the Gophers' second-leading scorer, had a season-low three points in the win over Arkansas.

3. Minnesota forced a season-high 21 turnovers against Arkansas, scoring 26 points off those miscues.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 84, Southern Illinois 71