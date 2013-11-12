Preview: Southern Illinois at Missouri

Missouri tries to stay perfectunder acting head coach Tim Fuller when it hosts Southern Illinois ina non-conference game Tuesday. The Tigers won their first contest under Fuller, the team’s associate head coach who is running thingswhile coach Frank Haith serves a five-game NCAA suspension.The Salukis are hoping to start their season off on the right footwith a rare road win by a non-conference opponent of the Tigers.

Four different players scored indouble figures in Missouri’s season-opening 89-53 victory over SoutheasternLouisiana as the Tigers were 12-for-23 from 3-point range.Missouri’s athleticism was evident from a combined 13 rebounds bystarting guards Jabari Brown and Earnest Ross. Southern Illinois‘guard tandem of Desmar Jackson (15.1 points per game) and Anthony Beane (9.1)could prove to be just as potent in this contest.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (2012-13:14-17, 6-12 Missouri Valley): After struggling with foot problems formuch of last season, center Davante Drinkard gave the Salukis a rayof hope on the interior with his preseason showing. Drinkard averaged11.5 points - compared to 1.9 last year - and shot 71.4 percentfrom the field in two games, though he admits he likes to set upteammates just as much as score himself. “Me personally, I takemore pride in getting another man a point than scoring myself,”Drinkard told the Southern. “I‘m not a guard or anything, but Ilove getting to the middle and getting shots for other people.”

ABOUT MISSOURI (1-0): The Tigersgot a nice lift off the bench in the opener against SoutheasternLouisiana, with freshman Wes Clark finishing with 13 points, sevenrebounds and four assists when starting point guard Jordan Clarksongot into early foul trouble. For his efforts, Clark was named SECFreshman of the Week. “He came in and played real well,” juniorguard Jabari Brown told the Columbia Daily Tribune. “He played athis own pace. He doesn’t let the game speed him up, and he makes gooddecisions.”

TIP-INS

1. The win over SoutheasternLouisiana pushed the Tigers’ record at Mizzou Arena to 138-21, datingback to the 2004-05 season.

2. F Johnathan Williams IIIbecame the first Missouri freshman to start a season opener sinceJason Horton in 2004.

3. Missouri leads the series 6-1, with Southern Illinois’ onlyvictory coming in the 1976-77 season opener.

PREDICTION: Missouri 82, SouthernIllinois 67