Missouri 72, Southern Illinois 59

Missouri 72, Southern Illinois59: Jordan Clarkson scored a career-high 31 points and dished out five assists asthe Tigers romped to the easy win at home.

Jabari Brown added 17 points forMissouri (2-0), though he hit 5-of-14 from the field. Earnest Ross finished with 11 points for the Tigers.

Southern Illinois (0-1) waspaced by Desmar Jackson’s 17 points but no other Salukis reached double figures. Southern Illinois hit 6-of-20 from 3-pointrange and only 3-of-9 from the free-throw line.

The Tigers struggled in thefirst half, shooting just 37.9 percent from the floor. SouthernIllinois trailed by seven with 4:15 to play in the first half, but closedon a 9-3 run to close within one at halftime.

The second half was a differentstory as the Tigers slowly pulled away, though the Salukis crept within nine with 12:42 to play. But Missouri put together a13-6 run over the next 7:04 to take control.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Clarkson eclipsed the 23 points he scoredfour times in his final year at Tulsa before transferring toMissouri. … The Tigers have won 20 straight at home. …Missouri leads the series 7-1.