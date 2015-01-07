Preview: Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa is 12-2 and ranked 23rd in the USA Today Coaches Poll, and coach Ben Jacobson knows why his team has been successful. “You need to be able to rely on your defense, without question, to make sure you have a chance,‘’ Jacobson told The Gazette of Cedar Rapids. ”That’s a big change for our team from a year ago. This year we can count on our defense to do what it needs to do.” The Panthers try for their 11th consecutive victory at home when they meet Southern Illinois on Wednesday, and the stingiest defense in the Missouri Valley Conference at 57.6 per game is expected to make life tough on the Salukis.

Southern Illinois, which defeated Northern Iowa 63-58 in the 2014 MVC tournament, extended its losing streak to four after a 63-44 setback at Bradley on Saturday and has dropped 11 consecutive games in Cedar City. The Panthers, who were 7-7 at this point last season, allowed an average of 69.3 points in 2013-14. Despite its stellar play on defense, Northern Iowa must improve its rebound differential of plus-0.7 if it is to challenge No. 15 Wichita State for MVC supremacy.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (7-8, 0-2 MVC): The Salukis average 62.3 points - 54.3 during their slide - and with a plus-1.8 rebounding differential, it doesn’t appear likely they’ll exploit the Panthers’ weakness on the boards. Junior guard Anthony Beane is the only player who scores in double figures and entered Tuesday third in the MVC at 17.9 points per game, but was held to eight while shooting 2-for-15 from the floor - 0-for-6 from 3-point range - against Bradley. Jordan Caroline, a 6-7 freshman, averages 9.2 points and a team-best 6.6 rebounds while 6-6 sophomore Sean O‘Brien is the second-leading scorer at 9.9.

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (12-2, 1-1): The Panthers’ offense received a much-needed jolt in Sunday’s 67-58 victory over Loyola Chicago when sophomore guard Jeremy Morgan erupted for a career-high 18 points after entering the game averaging 4.5. Northern Iowa has only two players averaging seven or more points - 6-8 senior Seth Tuttle (13.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists - all team highs) and junior guard Wes Washpun (11.1). The Panthers also lead the MVC in field goal percentage defense at 39.2 percent and set a McLeod Center record with 14 steals - four by Tuttle - against Loyola Chicago.

TIP-INS

1. Tuttle, who has started all 115 games of his career, is one of three active Division I players (Radford’s Javonte Green and Iowa’s Aaron White) to compile 1,400 points and 700 rebounds and have a field goal percentage of 50 percent or higher with 20 3-pointers.

2. Northern Iowa has recorded 167 assists against 161 turnovers while Southern Illinois has totaled 128 and 205.

3. The Salukis’ six Division I victories (two against Tennessee State) have come against teams with a combined 23-54 record.

PREDICTION: Northern Iowa 68, Southern Illinois 54