Preview: Southern Illinois at Wichita State

Wichita State is sitting in a familiar spot - tied for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference - as it prepares to host Southern Illinois on Wednesday. The No. 14 Shockers, who moved up one spot in this week’s Top 25 rankings, are off to a 4-0 start in league play and will put their 25-game home winning streak on the line against the Salukis. “We’re always going to have a target on our back,” senior guard Tekele Cotton said.

Wichita State, which won its first 35 games last season before suffering a two-point loss to Kentucky in the third round of the NCAA Tournament, also is riding a 22-game conference winning streak. That matches the longest run by a current league member since Southern Illinois from February 2003-March 2004. The Salukis are mired in a six-game skid and are trying to avoid their first 0-5 start in league play since 1987.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (7-10, 0-4 Missouri Valley Conference): The Salukis squandered a 14-point second-half lead and lost on a last-second 3-pointer against league co-leader Indiana State, marking the fifth time in six games they have been limited to 56 points or fewer. Anthony Beane, the only player on the team averaging in double figures at 16.5 points per game, continues to be mired in a dismal shooting slump. The junior guard has scored a total of 20 points over the last three games while shooting 7-for-39 from the floor.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (14-2, 4-0): Cotton had been struggling from beyond the arc but connected on 4-of-6 3-pointers - all after intermission - en route to 16 points as the Shockers erased a five-point halftime deficit at Loyola-Chicago on Sunday. Junior point guard Fred VanVleet contributed a double-double, scoring 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting and matching a career high with 10 assists. “I don’t focus on the numbers, but I am happy,” said VanVleet, who added six rebounds and three steals. “Just means I was doing things to help my team win.”

TIP-INS

1. The Shockers have won eight of the last 10 meetings, but the Salukis won at Wichita State in February 2011.

2. Bean has missed all 16 3-point attempts over his last three games.

3. Wichita State is committing only 9.8 turnovers per game, tied for fifth nationally.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 70, Southern Illinois 59