Preview: Southern Illinois vs. Wichita State

Repeat tournament champions have been relatively common in the Missouri Valley Conference lately – a fact that bodes well for top-seeded Wichita State. The eighth-ranked Shockers begin their quest to become the third team to win consecutive league tournament titles in seven seasons in Friday’s quarterfinals when they face Southern Illinois in St. Louis. Wichita State ended a 27-year championship drought last year, capturing its third tournament title in the 37-year history of the event.

Wichita State, which hopes to join Creighton (2012-13) and Northern Iowa (2009-10) as back-to-back champions, enters “Arch Madness” on an eight-game winning streak after downing the Panthers at home Saturday to claim the regular-season crown for the second straight year. Six of the Shockers’ last seven victories have been by double figures – a trend that included an 84-62 rout of the Salukis on Feb. 17. Ninth-seeded Southern Illinois picked up its second straight win following a five-game slide in first-round action Thursday, defeating Missouri State 55-48.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (12-20): Leading scorer Anthony Beane (16.3 points) was named second-team all-MVC, becoming the first Saluki to earn back-to-back all-conference honors since Randal Falker (2007-08). The junior guard has finished in double figures in 15 of his last 16 games, but was neutralized in each of his two meetings with the Shockers, going 4-of-12 from the field both times while averaging 12 points. Freshman Deion Lavender (6.5), who led Southern Illinois with 15 points in each loss to Wichita State, is averaging 11.6 points since the beginning of February while Jordan Caroline (9.4 points, 6.3 rebounds) became the fifth Saluki player in the last seven years to earn all-freshman team honors.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (27-3): Guards Ron Baker (15.2 points) and Fred VanVleet (12.5) both landed on the all-conference first team, but the Shockers felt slighted when two-time league defensive MVP Tekele Cotton (9.4) ended up on the second team. “I think he deserved to be on the list. A player is defined by offense and defense … there (are) players on the list that are offensive players, and Tekele does both for us,” Baker told The Wichita Eagle. Cotton (989 career points) and VanVleet (959) are both within striking distance of joining Baker with at least 1,000 points, which would make them the first trio to accomplish the feat in the same season in school history.

TIP-INS

1. The winner faces Illinois State or Evansville in the semifinals.

2. Wichita State has won 38 of its last 39 conference contests, including the postseason.

3. The Shockers have appeared in five straight semifinal games and three of the last five title contests.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 68, Southern Illinois 52