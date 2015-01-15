(Updated: CHANGES Lavender points to 15 in Para 3)

No. 14 Wichita State 67, Southern Illinois 55: Darius Carter scored a career-high 25 points as the Shockers ran their home winning streak to 26 games.

Ron Baker added 11 points and five assists and Tekele Cotton chipped in 10 and five assists to keep Wichita State (15-2, 5-0 Missouri Valley Conference) tied with Indiana State for first place in the MVC. The Shockers shot 65 percent in the first half and finished 24-of-48 for the contest.

Freshman Deion Lavender scored a season-high 15 points for the Salukis (7-11, 0-5), who suffered their seventh consecutive setback. Bola Olaniyan added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Anthony Beane scored 10.

Wichita State scored the first eight points and raced to a 27-11 lead behind 11 points from Carter. The Salukis twice cut the deficit to nine points before the Shockers closed the first half on a 9-2 run to take a 38-22 edge into intermission.

Trailing by 17 three minutes into the second half, Southern Illinois got back-to-back baskets from Beane to close within 11 points with just over 15 minutes to play. Carter hit a jumper and Bush Wamukota knocked down three free throws to restore the lead to 60-43 with 5:41 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Shockers also won their 23rd straight conference game, eclipsing the record held by Southern Illinois for the longest winning streak by a current league member. ... Beane, the team’s leading scorer, missed all four 3-point attempts and is 0-for-20 from behind the arc in the past four games. ... Carter, who scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the first half, surpassed his previous career best of 19, set on two occasions.