Preview: Southern Methodist at Arkansas

Arkansas will hope to keep its home cooking tasting good when it hosts Southern Methodist and coach Larry Brown on Monday night. The Razorbacks have won 16 straight at Bud Walton Arena dating back to last season’s loss to Syracuse and are hoping forward Alandise Harris continues putting up big numbers off the bench as he has in two victories thus far. Harris leads the squad in scoring, averaging 17.0 points per game in coach Mike Anderson’s “40 Minutes of Hell” system, which relies on consistent full-court pressure to harass opposing teams into turnovers.

SMU is coming off of two victories of its own, edging Texas Christian in its opener before blowing out Rhode Island at home on Nov. 11. Illinois State transfer point guard Nic Moore, who stands a diminutive 5-foot-9, has been a standout thus far for the Mustangs, leading the team with 16.5 points and 5.5 assists per game. Moore has been the only Mustang to average double-figure scoring, while the Razorbacks have four players over 10.0 points per game.

TV: 8 p.m ET, No TV

ABOUT SMU (2-0): Despite the fact that the Mustangs return four of five starters from last year’s 15-17 team, the well-traveled Brown is wise enough to know that won’t be enough to compete as SMU upgrades from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference. The addition of Moore, along with McDonald’s All-American Keith Frazier, has already shifted the minutes significantly even though Nick Russell and Ryan Manuel, who averaged 14.0 and 12.1 points per game are back for another go-around in Dallas. Another change has come at the center position, where junior college transfer Yanick Moreira has supplanted Cannen Cunningham, who started all 32 games for the Mustangs in 2012-13.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (2-0): Top scorers B.J. Young (15.2 points per game in 2012-13) and Marshawn Powell (14.5 points) are gone from an Arkansas squad that finished a respectable 19-13 in Anderson’s second year at the helm. The biggest void for the Razorbacks is in the frontcourt, where Anderson has to find replacements for both Powell and Hunter Mickelson, who transferred to Kansas. Part of that burden will fall on 6-foot-10 freshman Bobby Portis, who is averaging 10.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in his first two games.

TIP-INS

1. The meeting Monday will be the 154th between the two teams, who haven’t played since Dec. 21, 1995.

2. Arkansas has won 36 straight at home against unranked non-conference opponents.

3. Brown is one of 11 active Division I head coaches to have an NCAA championship under his belt.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 81, SMU 75