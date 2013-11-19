(Updated: CORRECTS 24 to 23 in 4th graph)

0 false 18 pt 18 pt 0 0 false false false /* Style Definitions */table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:”Table Normal”; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-parent:””; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:12.0pt; font-family:“Times New Roman”; mso-ascii-font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family:“Times New Roman”; mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-fareast; mso-hansi-font-family:Cambria; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;}

Arkansas 89, Southern Methodist 78: Alandise Harris continued his torrid start to the season with a game-high 21 points off the bench as the Razorbacks held off a furious late rally from the Mustangs to record their 17th straight home victory.Harris has scored at least 15 in all four games since transferring from Houston to Arkansas (3-1) and was 11-for-11 from the free-throw line. Michael Qualls added 17 including three 3-pointers for the Razorbacks, who were 11-for-22 from beyond the arc.

Ben Moore scored 19 on 8-for-10 shooting for Southern Methodist (2-1), which couldn’t overcome 11 first-half turnovers. Junior college transfer Yanick Moreira tallied 15 points, his highest total in his three games with the Mustangs, who had four players in double figures.

Arkansas surged ahead in the middle portion of the first half, ripping off a 15-5 run to take a 36-22 advantage with 7:36 to play in the half. The Mustangs trailed 46-30 at the break, and the lead ballooned as high as 23 on two Harris free throws with 11:09 to go.

SMU refused to give up, using a 21-6 run to crawl within six on a Nic Moore 3-pointer with 2:09 to play. After stopping the Razorbacks on the ensuing possession, Mardracus Wade picked Nic Moore’s pocket to set up Harris in transition for a dunk that restored the Razorback lead to eight and effectively iced the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arkansas leads the series between former Southwest Conference rivals 95-57. … Arkansas had just 10 3-pointers on the season entering the contest. … Arkansas is 3-0 for the second consecutive year.