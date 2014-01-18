Preview: Southern Methodist at Central Florida

Central Florida has hit a crucialpart of its season, and things aren’t looking good. The Knights comeinto their home game with Southern Methodist Saturday having droppedthree of four conference contests and a potential problem could bebrewing with senior guard Calvin Newell being left home for the latest roadtrip. Newell, second on the team in scoringand assists, had started all 14 games this season before sitting out the 85-75 loss at Rutgers on Wednesday.

The Mustangs wouldlike to get a little more consistent in their play after alternatingwins and losses through their first four conference games. SouthernMethodist has been a different team at home than it has been on theroad, going 8-0 as hosts and 2-3 when playing on their opponent‘shome floor. With five of their next seven games after this one comingat home, the Mustangs could get a big boost with their first roadconference win.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNews

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (12-4,2-2 AAC): With center Yanick Moreira out for at least another threeweeks with a sprained MCL, coach Larry Brown is counting on sophomoreMarkus Kennedy to pick up the slack. Brown had a heart-to-heart talkwith Kennedy prior to the Mustangs’ game with South FloridaWednesday, and it paid dividends with Kennedy setting career highsin points (18), rebounds (10) and steals (four). “He told me what Ineeded to do to stay on the floor and be a good player and make it towhere I want to go,” Kennedy told the Dallas Morning News. “Hechallenged me.”

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (9-6, 1-3):It’s unsure if the Knights will have Newellback in the lineup for the game against Southern Methodist. Newellhas slumped lately, averaging 7.2 points over the six games beforegetting left home for the Rutgers trip in a decision that ESPN‘sBruce Pearl characterized as being about on-court issues. Newell’s absence didn’t seem to affect the team’s offense toomuch as the Knights nearly hit their average with 75 points, but depth would certainly be helped with his return.

TIP-INS

1. The Mustangs are the top teamin the American Athletic Conference in both field-goal percentage(.492) and field-goal percentage defense (.363).

2. The Knights are 8-2 whenoutrebounding their opponent, but only 1-4 when losing the boardbattle.

3. Central Florida leads theall-time series between the schools, 6-3, including a win in lastyear’s lone meeting.

PREDICTION: Southern Methodist76, Central Florida 71