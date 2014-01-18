Southern Methodist 58, Central Florida 46

(Updated: CHANGES Spurlock point total to 11 in Para 3 DELETES second reference of first name of Moore in Game Notebook)

Southern Methodist 58, CentralFlorida 46: Markus Kennedy had 15 points and eight rebounds as theMustangs pulled away in the second half for a win over the hostKnights.Nic Moore added 11 points forSouthern Methodist (13-4, 3-2 AAC), which won despite shooting2-of-10 from 3-point range. Ben Moore and Nick Russell each addedeight points to the winning effort.

Tristan Spurlock had 11 pointsto lead Central Florida (9-7, 1-4), which was hurt by the loss ofleading scorer Isaiah Sykes to a head injury early in the secondhalf. Sykes, who averages 16.1 points, had six points when he wentout of the game after banging heads with an SMU player.

The first half was tight with five lead changes and six ties as both teams struggledoffensively. The teams were tied at 22 at the break, with both playing very sloppy in the first 20 minutes.

It was close in the second halfuntil the Mustangs went on a 15-3 run to take a 50-37 lead with justover five minutes to play. The Knights went more than 10 minuteswithout a field goal, finally getting a basket with 1:46 to play, butthe game was already decided.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Moore was called for a technical foul with 1.8seconds left after he was fouled and had something to say to Knightsplayers. … The Knights came in averaging 13 turnovers but committed19 in the loss. … The game started a stretch of three contests infour days for the Mustangs, who will host Hofstra on Sunday in a gamethat was originally scheduled for Dec. 7 but was postponed due toinclement weather.