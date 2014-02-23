Preview: Southern Methodist at Connecticut

Connecticut looks to avenge a nine-point defeat at Southern Methodist when it hosts the Mustangs on Sunday in an American Athletic Conference contest. The 21st-ranked Huskies have won four straight and seven of their last eight since a 2-3 start in AAC play that included a 74-65 loss against Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown and SMU on Jan. 4. It is a matchup of the top two teams in the league in field goal percentage defense while both have also been efficient on the offensive end.

Nic Moore scored 20 points and the Mustangs held UConn to 36.7 percent from the field in the first meeting. SMU will have to again limit UConn’s backcourt duo of Shabazz Napier and Ryan Boatright, who combine for more than 30 points per game. The Huskies, who are 5-1 at home in league play, must find a way to contain an SMU team that leads the AAC in rebounding margin (plus-6).

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (21-6, 10-4 AAC): The Mustangs have won five of their last six games, including two against ranked teams, around a loss at Temple last Sunday. Moore, who averages a team-best 14.1 points, scored 16 as SMU rebounded from the defeat by edging Houston 68-64 on Wednesday. Markus Kennedy (11.7) is the only other player averaging in double figures scoring while leading the way in rebounding (seven) and blocks (1.4) for the Mustangs, who allow 37.1 percent shooting from the field.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (21-5, 9-4): Napier’s 17.9 points a game place him second in the league in scoring, and he tops the AAC in assists (5.5) while the 6-1 guard averages a team-best 6.1 rebounds. DeAndre Daniels (13.2) and Boatright (12.5) also contribute to a team that averages 75.7 points and leads the league in 3-point shooting percentage (39.5). Napier has made 51 from behind the arc and Niels Giffey is 34-of-69 from 3-point range on the season, but has made only two of his 11 attempts the last four contests.

TIP-INS

1. The Huskies are among the national leaders in free-throw shooting at 77.4 percent, which tops the AAC.

2. The Mustangs, who have 21 wins for the first time since 1999-2000, are 7-0 at home and 3-4 on the road in conference play.

3. UConn will honor its first national championship team from 1998-99 during the game.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 74, SMU 62