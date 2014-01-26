Preview: Southern Methodist at Houston

Southern Methodist looks to win its fifth game in a row when it hits the road to face Houston on Sunday in an American Athletic Conference clash. The Mustangs have won five of their last six contests, including a 70-56 victory over Rutgers on Wednesday as they continue their quest to make their first NCAA tournament appearance since 1993. “It’s right there for us to do,” coach Larry Brown said. “As long as we defend, rebound and share the ball, I think we’ll put ourselves in a position one way or another.”

Houston hopes to bounce back from an 82-59 loss to Memphis on Thursday. The Cougars opened up conference play with two consecutive victories, but have lost three of their last four with a challenging two-game stretch against SMU and Connecticut on deck. “I tried to impart upon our players that this was what the level of intensity and emotion was going to be,” coach James Dickey said. “That’s something we need to improve on, it shows up in defense, discipline and then execution.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (15-4, 4-2 AAC): Markus Kennedy led the way against Rutgers with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to record his third double-double in four games. The Mustangs are ranked 16th nationally in field goal percentage (49) and have shot 50 percent or better on eight occasions. Nic Moore leads the team in scoring (12.6) and assists (4.6) and has dished out 12 helpers in his last two games.

ABOUT HOUSTON: (11-8, 3-3): TaShawn Thomas tops the team in scoring (16.5), rebounding (8.6) and blocked shots (3.3). The Cougars finished just 2-of-14 from 3-point range in the loss to Memphis after knocking down a season-high 11 treys versus Rutgers on Jan. 19. Thomas scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds versus the Tigers and leads the team with seven double-doubles this season.

TIP-INS

1. SMU has dished out 10 or more assists in 18 of its 19 games.

2. The Mustangs are 15-1 when holding their opponents under 40 percent from the field.

3. Houston is ranked 15th nationally with 6.3 blocks per game.

PREDICTION: Southern Methodist 68, Houston 62