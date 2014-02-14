FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Southern Methodist at Rutgers
February 15, 2014 / 2:31 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: Southern Methodist at Rutgers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATES with rescheduled information and “No TV”)

Fresh off its biggest win since Ronald Reagan was in office, Southern Methodist must be wary of a letdown when it opens a two-game road trip with a visit to Rutgers on Friday night. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but postponed because of a winter storm in New Jersey. The Mustangs are coming off a 76-55 demolition of American Athletic Conference leader Cincinnati, handing the Bearcats their first league loss with their third win over a ranked team. SMU fans rushed the floor following the 76-55 rout of Cincinnati, the program’s first victory over a Top 10 team since December 1987.

The Mustangs, in their second season under Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown, have won three straight to improve to 13-0 at home and their only setback in the last nine games came at South Florida in their last road game. “There’s no reason why we can’t be a premier program,” Brown said. “We’ve just got to get people to believe in what we’re doing.” SMU knocked off visiting Rutgers 70-56 on Jan. 21, but the Scarlet Knights posted an impressive 79-69 victory at South Florida on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT SMU (19-5, 8-3 AAC): Halting Cincinnati’s 15-game winning streak put the Mustangs within one victory of reaching 20, but it also ratcheted up the team’s aspirations. “Our goal is to win a national championship, which might have sounded crazy a couple of months ago,” center Cannen Cunningham told reporters after Saturday’s game. “We’ve seen the bottom. We’re trying to get to the top. I think we can do it.” Forward Markus Kennedy scored only four points Saturday to end a string of 14 games in double figures, but he tormented Rutgers with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the first matchup.

ABOUT RUTGERS (10-14, 4-7): The Scarlet Knights have won two of three following a four-game skid and are battling Houston for sixth place and a first-round bye in the conference tournament. “Obviously, we have to have a goal, and it’s sixth place,” Rutgers coach Eddie Jordan said. “Hopefully we can achieve that goal. It’s a journey.” Second-leading scorer Kadeem Jack was limited to eight points on 2-for-11 shooting in last month’s loss at SMU, but the burly forward erupted for a career-high 31 points at South Florida and is averaging 19.2 points over his last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Brown is 14-6 against Jordan, the first 13 wins coming in the NBA.

2. SMU ranks second nationally in field-goal percentage defense, holding opponents to 36.7 percent shooting.

3. Rutgers G Myles Mack (1,114 points) is nine shy of surpassing the late Jim Valvano for 27th place on the school’s career list.

PREDICTION: SMU 68, Rutgers 64

