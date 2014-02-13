FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Southern Methodist at Rutgers, ppd.
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
February 13, 2014 / 8:02 PM / 4 years ago

Southern Methodist at Rutgers, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Southern Methodist at Rutgers, ppd.: Thursday night’s game between the visiting Mustangs and Scarlet Knights was postponed due to a winter storm in the New Jersey area.

The game will be played at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, which still gives each team a day off between games. SMU (19-5, 8-3 American Athletic Conference) will visit Temple on Sunday while Rutgers (10-14, 4-7) plays at Louisville that same day.

The Mustangs ran their winning streak to three games with a 76-55 rout of then-No. 7 Cincinnati on Saturday, the program’s first win over a Top 10 opponent since December 1987. Rutgers has won two of its last three but lost at SMU 70-56 on Jan. 21.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.