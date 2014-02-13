Southern Methodist at Rutgers, ppd.: Thursday night’s game between the visiting Mustangs and Scarlet Knights was postponed due to a winter storm in the New Jersey area.

The game will be played at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, which still gives each team a day off between games. SMU (19-5, 8-3 American Athletic Conference) will visit Temple on Sunday while Rutgers (10-14, 4-7) plays at Louisville that same day.

The Mustangs ran their winning streak to three games with a 76-55 rout of then-No. 7 Cincinnati on Saturday, the program’s first win over a Top 10 opponent since December 1987. Rutgers has won two of its last three but lost at SMU 70-56 on Jan. 21.