Preview: Southern Methodist at South Florida

Southern Methodist is on a roll in American Athletic Conference play and will look for its sixth consecutive win when it visits league rival South Florida on Tuesday. The Mustangs entered conference play with plenty of confidence at 10-2 and their only blemishes since are losses to undefeated Cincinnati and No. 9 Louisville. SMU leading scorer Nic Moore led the way with a career-high 28 points last time out as the Mustangs disposed of Houston for their sixth win in seven games.

The Bulls have enjoyed nowhere near the same level of conference success as Tuesday’s opponent, struggling mightily with one win in seven tilts against American adversaries. South Florida, which has dropped four in a row and is 2-8 after an 8-2 start to the season, just completed a three game stretch all against ranked opponents with losses to No. 15 Cincinnati, No. 9 Louisville and No. 22 Memphis. The Bulls were done in by turnovers against the Tigers Sunday, and though the stat sheet officially charged them with 15, coach Stan Heath thought that seemed generous, telling the Tampa Tribune, “I could have sworn it was 25.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN News

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (16-4, 5-2 AAC): Legendary coach Larry Brown, in his second season at the helm of the program, has the Mustangs thinking big. After a 15-17 mark last year, Brown has an eye on the postseason, telling the Dallas Morning News, “I had never coached a team that didn’t make the tournament (until last year). This year, we feel confident with whoever is out there doing the things needed to win.” SMU leans heavily on its defense, which limits opponents to an AAC-best 36.2 percent from the field that ranks second in the nation.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (10-10, 1-6): The Bulls, who score an AAC-worst 66.5 points per game, could be in for it against SMU’s staunch defense. South Florida hasn’t topped the 60-point mark since its lone conference win Jan. 9 at Temple and excluding that relative outburst in which it scored 82 points, is averaging a mere 57.3 points against AAC teams. Victor Rudd is the Bulls’ biggest weapon, with averages of 14.4 points and 6.9 rebounds leading the team.

TIP-INS

1. SMU is 3-2 all-time against South Florida, including a 71-54 decision in Dallas Jan. 15.

2. The Bulls rank last in the AAC in 3-point field goal percentage (26.1) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (37.9).

3. The Mustangs are shooting 48.7 percent from the field, while limiting opponents to 36.2 percent - both conference bests.

PREDICTION: Southern Methodist 71, South Florida 63