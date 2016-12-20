SMU smashes Stanford

Four SMU players scored in double figures, led by 16 points from guard Sterling Brown, and the Mustangs recorded a 72-49 win over cold-shooting Stanford in Dallas on Monday night.

Also scoring in double figures for the Mustangs, who shot 52.9 percent from the field, were forward Semi Ojeleye (13 points), guard Shake Milton (11) and forward Ben Moore (10).

Stanford, which shot 33.3 percent from the field and 20 percent from 3-point range, did not have a double-figure scorer until 7:29 remained in the game when forward Reid Travis made a dunk. Travis finished with 10 points. Guard Marcus Sheffield led the Cardinal with 13 points, and guard Robert Cartwright added 11.

The Cardinal (7-4) lost for the third time in four games while SMU (9-3) increased its winning streak to five games.

SMU took a 14-0 lead with 16:29 remaining in the first half. The Mustangs were never threatened thereafter, building as much as a 32-point advantage in the first half.

Stanford missed its first six shots before Cartwright ended the drought with a 3-pointer with 16:09 left in the first half. That cut the Cardinal's deficit to 14-3.

Brown and Moore combined for 21 points in the first half, outscoring Stanford, as the Mustangs led 48-19 at the break. Brown and Moore made nine of 10 field-goal attempts in the half. The Cardinal were 5 of 24.