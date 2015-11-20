FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SMU 85, Stanford 70
#US College Basketball
November 20, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

SMU 85, Stanford 70

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SMU 85, Stanford 70

Junior forward Ben Moore had 17 points and seven rebounds to lead visiting Southern Methodist to an 85-70 victory over Stanford on Thursday night at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Moore led four players who scored in double figures for the Mustangs (2-0). Senior guard Nic Moore had 17 points and five assists.

Junior guard Marcus Allen came off the bench to score 18 points for the Cardinal (2-1). Senior forward Roscoe Allen had 14 points.

Stanford maintained a slim lead until SMU went up 12-10 on a 3-pointer with 13:59 to play in the opening period. Ben Moore scored nine consecutive points for his team to put the Mustangs up 23-16 with 9:35 to go. SMU went up 31-19 on a layup by senior forward Jordan Tolbert with 6:13 remaining before Stanford used an 8-2 run to cut the deficit to six.

The Mustangs were up 39-31 at the break and maintained a comfortable lead in the second half. They went up by 20 on a 3-pointer by freshman guard Jarrey Foster with 13:23 to play. Stanford got within nine on a three-point play by Allen with 1:27 remaining, but by then it was too late.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
