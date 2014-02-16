Preview: Southern Methodist at Temple

Hall of Famer Larry Brown returns to Philadelphia as a college head coach as his streaking Southern Methodist squad visits Temple on Sunday. The 73-year-old Brown has guided the Mustangs to their eighth 20-victory regular season in school history -- 10th overall -- and only an epic collapse can prevent them from being part of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 21 years. Temple is struggling and has lost its last four outings by an average of 19.3 points.

Brown’s squad reached the 20-win mark and extended its winning streak to four games with a 77-65 victory over Rutgers on Friday. One of Brown’s NBA stints was as the head man for the Philadelphia 76ers and the second-year SMU coach is happy to be back on the sidelines. “I am 73 years old and I am allowed to do something I love,” Brown told reporters after the win over the Scarlet Knights. “I get to be around the kids and great coaches sitting next to me. I didn’t handle retirement well. I am not ready to go to Florida. I am loving what I am doing.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (20-5, 9-3 American Athletic Conference): The Mustangs defeated Temple on Feb. 6 when Markus Kennedy and Shawn Williams each scored 14 points in an easy 75-52 victory. Kennedy ranks second on the team in scoring (11.7) and leads in both rebounding (7.2) and blocked shots (36). Guard Nic Moore leads in scoring (14 per game), assists (4.7) and 3-pointers (54) and scored 21 points – making five 3-pointers – in the victory over Rutgers but SMU’s success hinges on a defense that is holding opponents to 61.2 points and 36.9 percent shooting.

ABOUT TEMPLE (6-17, 1-10): The Owls have lost 12 of their last 13 games in a highly disappointing campaign that finds them residing in last place in the AAC. Temple can boast about being the only team in the nation with four players averaging 14 or more points but doesn’t possess much depth behind guards Dalton Pepper (17 per game), Will Cummings (16.3) and Quenton DeCosey (14.9), and forward Anthony Lee (14 points, team-best 8.9 rebounds). Temple was routed 82-58 by Louisville on Friday when it shot just 37.3 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Prior to this month’s first contest, the teams hadn’t met since Temple beat SMU 90-81 in the third-place game of the 1956 NCAA Tournament.

2. Lee has 10 double-doubles while leading the AAC in rebounding.

3. The Mustangs have outrebounded their opponents 21 times and have an average edge of 6.8 boards per game.

PREDICTION: SMU 74, Temple 68